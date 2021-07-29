Recital to be held Aug. 1

On Sunday Aug. 1, at 2 p.m., the students of Janet Ebert’s Music Studio will present a recital at Urbana United Methodist Church (corner of North Main Street and West Church Street.)

The recital will recognize the late Joan Patzer, a pianist and piano instructor who was a much-beloved person in the community.

Students who are high school graduates of 2020 and 2021 will also be noted. Students are as follows: Graham High School: Matthew Craft, Chloe Snyder; Mechanicsburg High School: Caitlin Burchett, Daniel Burchett; Urbana High School: Becky Preston; Columbus School for Girls: Mary McDavid. Studio adult students were not available for the recital.

Accompaniment for the soloists will be provided by Agnes Craft. Further accompaniment may be obtained.

Distanced seating continues to be observed; masking is optional.

Information from Janet Ebert

