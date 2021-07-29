COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, July 30

The Just 4 Fun Line Dancers: will be dancing to Motown and rock and roll oldies at the Knights of Columbus Car Show at 6 p.m. at White’s Ford in Urbana.

Saturday, July 31

My Brother’s Keeper concert: Part of 1858 Meeting House concert series in Mechanicsburg at 43 E. Sandusky St. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, kids 12 and under free with a maximum family admission of $25.

Free kids’ movie: “Minions” at the Gloria Theatre, 10:30 a.m. Admission free for all ages

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Monday, August 2

Mobile Mammography: at Green Hills Community, 6567 U.S. Route 68 South, West Liberty from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. To schedule 15-minute 3D or 2D mammogram, call (937) 523-9332. Appointments take about 15 minutes. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Check with insurance provider for the exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When registering, ask about financial assistance options. Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are certainly welcome, but not guaranteed.

Tuesday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (county/subdivisions budget hearings, Local Gov’t Funds)

Saturday, August 7

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Monday, August 9

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: moved to Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

Mobile Mammography: at the Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Avenue, Urbana from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. To schedule 15-minute 3D or 2D mammogram, call (937) 523-9332. Appointments take about 15 minutes. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Check with insurance provider for the exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When registering, ask about financial assistance options. Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are certainly welcome, but not guaranteed.

The Just 4 Fun Line Dancers: performing to upbeat rock and country music from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Champaign County Fair 4-H shelter house behind the Michaels building. For more information, call Jack Ferryman at (937) 652-1763

Saturday, August 14

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, August 15

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Noah Back will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. (free admission)

1950 National Plowing Contest: 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum at 809 East Lawn Avenue, there will be a program on the 1950 National Plowing Contest that was held in Champaign County.

Monday, August 16

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.Redcrossblood.org

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board Meeting: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S U.S. Route 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: (moved from Aug. 9). Will be held at 6 p.m.

WL-S BOE: meeting moved to August 24

Grimes Retiree Potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Grimes Flying Lab Museum, Grimes Airport in Urbana. All Grimes retirees welcome.

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 19

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, August 20

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

29th annual School Supplies for Kids: distribution day from 9 a.m. to noon at Messiah Lutheran Church, at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. Entry to the parking lot will begin at 8:30 am.

MERFI: General aviation fly-in, Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, August 22

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Bill Purk & The Muleskinner Band will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. (free admission)

Tuesday, August 24

Mobile Mammography: at The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. To schedule 15-minute 3D or 2D mammogram, call (937) 523-9332. Appointments take about 15 minutes. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Check with insurance provider for the exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When registering, ask about financial assistance options. Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are certainly welcome, but not guaranteed.

WL-S BOE: meeting moved from August 17

Saturday, August 28

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Saturday, September 4

Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show: from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg. Entries are $10 per car.

Tuesday, September 7

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, September 10

Balloon Fest: 4-9 p.m., Grimes Field, Urbana. Tickets are $2 for adults, $1 for children.

Saturday, September 11

Balloon Fest: 4-9 p.m., Grimes Field, Urbana. Tickets are $2 for adults, $1 for children.

Art Affair on the Square: Downtown Urbana, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Monument Square District Chili Cook-off and Hoopla Parade: downtown Urbana

Saturday, October 2

Flying Lab Fish Fry Fundraiser: Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana