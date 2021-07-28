Free movie at the Gloria Theatre

The historic Gloria Theatre is bringing back a Saturday morning tradition: kids’ movies on the really big screen. It’s been absent for decades but a partnership of Kids Life and the Gloria is launching this family fun program occasionally offering free inspirational kids movies on Saturday mornings.

Kicking off the roster is the ever-popular “Minions,” a major blockbuster film amassing more than $1.1 billion worldwide.

Admission is free for all ages Saturday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m.

Kids Life is part of the River of Life Christian Center’s children’s ministry. According to Children’s Pastor, Destiny Leiker, “We provide a fun and exciting atmosphere to help children grow healthy friendships and learn about God’s love. We’re always looking for fresh ideas to reach the kids of our community and give them fun character-building activities. Partnering with the Gloria Theatre allows us to offer this exciting opportunity to the community to come out and enjoy a great movie in a great place with free admission.”

A new bicycle will be raffled off along with several “Movie Fun Packs” that include free tickets, concession vouchers and candy.

The Gloria Theatre is a project of the GrandWorks Foundation whose mission is to reach, restore and revive the community. Staci Weller, GrandWorks CEO, commented that “this partnership with Kids Life is exactly the type of thing our community needs. We hope to see hundreds of children and their parents take advantage of this opportunity. By the way, since it’s a morning movie, we decided it would be cool to offer milk and donuts along with all of our regular concessions.”

