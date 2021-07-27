COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, July 31

My Brother’s Keeper concert: Part of 1858 Meeting House concert series in Mechanicsburg at 43 E. Sandusky St. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, kids 12 and under free with a maximum family admission of $25.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Monday, August 2

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board Meeting: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S U.S. Route 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Tuesday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (county/subdivisions budget hearings, Local Gov’t Funds)

Saturday, August 7

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Monday, August 9

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: moved to Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

The Just 4 Fun Line Dancers: performing to upbeat rock and country music from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Champaign County Fair 4-H shelter house behind the Michaels building. For more information, call Jack Ferryman at (937) 652-1763

Saturday, August 14

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, August 15

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Noah Back will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. (free admission)

1950 National Plowing Contest: 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum at 809 East Lawn Avenue, there will be a program on the 1950 National Plowing Contest that was held in Champaign County.

Monday, August 16

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.Redcrossblood.org

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: (moved from Aug. 9). Will be held at 6 p.m.

WL-S BOE: meeting moved to August 24

Grimes Retiree Potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Grimes Flying Lab Museum, Grimes Airport in Urbana. All Grimes retirees welcome.

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 19

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, August 20

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

29th annual School Supplies for Kids: distribution day from 9 a.m. to noon at Messiah Lutheran Church, at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. Entry to the parking lot will begin at 8:30 am.

MERFI: General aviation fly-in, Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, August 22

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Bill Purk & The Muleskinner Band will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. (free admission)

Tuesday, August 24

WL-S BOE: meeting moved from August 17

Saturday, August 28

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Saturday, September 4

Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show: from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg. Entries are $10 per car.