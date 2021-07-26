Collection begins for annual school supply program

More info: Call the church office at 653-4110 with questions.

The 29th annual School Supplies for Kids program is now being organized by Messiah Lutheran Church, located at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana.

Over 730 Champaign County area children were helped last year thanks to the participation of the entire community, including businesses, individuals, organizations and churches.

Due to COVID-19, the distribution will be drive-through only. No walk-ups will be allowed.

The distribution will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Entry to the parking lot will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Updated information will be available on the Facebook page of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Any financial donations can be mailed to the church with a memo of “School Supplies.”

The church secretary can be reached at 937-653-4110 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday to answer questions.

Information from Messiah Lutheran Church.

