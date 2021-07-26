Gift of refreshment

Three Urbana children opened a lemonade stand at 303 E. Court St. to help refresh passersby like the postal carrier. Pictured are Lyle Rice, Brant Markin and Lola Rice, who treated the postal carrier to a free glass of lemonade. The postal carrier, Andre Vactor, took their photo to recognize them for their kindness.

