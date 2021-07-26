Mechanicsburg honors fallen hero

MECHANICSBURG – On July 24, 2007, Mechanicsburg firefighter Jon C. Trainer tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

The entire Mechanicsburg community mourned the loss of such a dear friend and dedicated firefighter.

This was the first time in the history of Champaign County that a firefighter made the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life in service to others.

The village of Mechanicsburg has erected a stone monument at the fire station entrance to honor and commemorate Jon Trainer’s dedication and ultimate sacrifice.

A memorial ceremony was held Saturday evening to formally dedicate and unveil this new monument.

The project was spearheaded by two retired Mechanicsburg firefighters, Tim Shonkwiler and Phil McMahill. Both gentlemen donated their time, labor and materials along with guidance to see the project through.

Members of the Trainer family were joined by the Mechanicsburg Fire Department, area fire and law enforcement departments, along with several Mechanicsburg-area residents sharing in the solemn event to express heart-felt condolences and appreciation.

The inscription on the monument reads as follows:

“On July 24, 2007 our brother Jon C. Trainer answered his last alarm. Jon grew up in Mechanicsburg and followed the family tradition of community service, dedicating his time and soul to the protection of others. In 2011 the Mechanicsburg Fire Department was named Station 30 in honor of Jon’s unit number. Today, July 24th 2021, the 14th anniversary of his sacrifice, we gather as a community to honor Jon’s memory and loss. He is gone from our sight but forever in our hearts.”

The Jon C. Trainer memorial monument. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_John-Trainer-monument.jpg The Jon C. Trainer memorial monument. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Steve Castle

Information from Steve Castle