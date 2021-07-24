COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, July 24

Pet Extravaganza: from 1 to 3 p.m. at Urbana Health and Rehab, 741 E. Water St., Urbana. All pets welcome to show with judging by community members. There will be a DJ, free hot dogs, cookies, chips, raffles, door prizes and more.

“Peter Rabbit 2”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG

West Liberty Annual Ice Cream Social: from 4- 7:30 p.m. behind the West Liberty United Methodist Church at 202 W. Newell St. The event is being sponsored by the area churches and the West Liberty Lions Club. For more info, contact Nancy Dowden at 937-465-4219.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, July 25

15th annual Old Bag Sale: at the Evans-Purk Fellowship Center, 115 South Church Street, St. Paris, Ohio. This is a Live Auction of gently used and new purses, handbags, briefcases, luggage, and other bags that have been donated. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. to view the Bags and the Auction, conducted by Joe Sampson and Phil Thompson, begins at 1:30 p.m. Snacks and sandwiches will be available for donations.

“Peter Rabbit 2”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: will be open from 1-4 p.m. located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

Ohio State Summer Send-Off Picnic: 6 p.m. Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana. Free event for OSU alumni along with incoming and current students from Champaign County. Please RSVP to Chris Harmison at charm@ctcn.net.

A Light In The Sky: historical lecture at the Urbana Aviation Museum at 2 p.m. Nancy Patzer will present a program on Warren Grimes, a member of The National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Monday, July 26

Community blood drive: at Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1101 North Main St., Urbana. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Tuesday, July 27

Graham Board of Education meeting: 6 p.m. at GHS Media Center (moved from July 19)

Saturday, July 31

My Brother’s Keeper concert: Part of 1858 Meeting House concert series in Mechanicsburg at 43 E. Sandusky St. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for students, kids 12 and under free with a maximum family admission of $25.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Tuesday, August 3

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (county/subdivisions budget hearings, Local Gov’t Funds)

Saturday, August 7

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Monday, August 9

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: moved to Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

The Just 4 Fun Line Dancers: performing to upbeat rock and country music from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Champaign County Fair 4-H shelter house behind the Michaels building. For more information, call Jack Ferryman at (937) 652-1763

Saturday, August 14

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, August 15

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Noah Back will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. (free admission)

1950 National Plowing Contest: 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum at 809 East Lawn Avenue, there will be a program on the 1950 National Plowing Contest that was held in Champaign County.

Monday, August 16

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.Redcrossblood.org

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: (moved from Aug. 9). Will be held at 6 p.m.

WL-S BOE: meeting moved to August 24

Grimes Retiree Potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Grimes Flying Lab Museum, Grimes Airport in Urbana. All Grimes retirees welcome.

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 19

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, August 20

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

29th annual School Supplies for Kids: distribution day from 9 a.m. to noon at Messiah Lutheran Church, at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. Entry to the parking lot will begin at 8:30 am.

MERFI: General aviation fly-in, Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, August 22

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Bill Purk & The Muleskinner Band will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. (free admission)