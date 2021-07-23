Woman dies in Adams Twp. motorcycle crash

ADAMS TWP. – A 23-year-old woman died after being ejected from a motorcycle on Friday at approximately 6:50 p.m., according to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Crim was a passenger on a 2004 Harley Davidson driven by James Barker, age 36, of St. Paris. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on North state Route 235 near the intersection of state Route 29 when Barker lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled left of center and collided with a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by 37-year-old Brittany Young of Sidney.

Barker was ejected along with Crim.

Crim was pronounced dead at the scene. Barker was transported by CareFlight from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Young sustained no injuries.

Rosewood, Johnson-St. Paris fire and EMS responded to the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

