The Champaign County Engineer, Stephen McCall, has announced that Dog Leg Road in Wayne Township will be closed to through traffic between State Route 296 and Flatfoot Road beginning Monday, July 26 for approximately one week for rehabilitation of an existing pre-stressed concrete box beam bridge.

Funding for this project is through the Engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.

Information from Jami Hackworth

