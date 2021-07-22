OSU alumni volunteer at The WhereHouse

Members of the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County take a break from helping distribute non-perishable food during the Tuesday evening time slot at The WhereHouse Food Pantry. The OSU Alumni Club volunteers there once a quarter as part of their community service commitment. The WhereHouse is a ministry of the Urbana United Methodist Church (urbanaumc.com/wherehouse) partnering with other churches in Champaign and Clark counties. It distributes food and other items the third week of the month and is one of several food pantries servicing the needs of Champaign County. Clients should bring a Photo ID, proof of Champaign County residency, and (if possible) your own bags or boxes in which to carry your items. Pictured doing an O-H-I-O salute are Judy Kathary, Chris Harmison, Julie Balmer, Curt Smith, Beth Deere and Teresa Kuzum.

Members of the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County take a break from helping distribute non-perishable food during the Tuesday evening time slot at The WhereHouse Food Pantry. The OSU Alumni Club volunteers there once a quarter as part of their community service commitment. The WhereHouse is a ministry of the Urbana United Methodist Church (urbanaumc.com/wherehouse) partnering with other churches in Champaign and Clark counties. It distributes food and other items the third week of the month and is one of several food pantries servicing the needs of Champaign County. Clients should bring a Photo ID, proof of Champaign County residency, and (if possible) your own bags or boxes in which to carry your items. Pictured doing an O-H-I-O salute are Judy Kathary, Chris Harmison, Julie Balmer, Curt Smith, Beth Deere and Teresa Kuzum. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_osu-2021-Jul-the-WhereHouse-rotate.jpg Members of the OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County take a break from helping distribute non-perishable food during the Tuesday evening time slot at The WhereHouse Food Pantry. The OSU Alumni Club volunteers there once a quarter as part of their community service commitment. The WhereHouse is a ministry of the Urbana United Methodist Church (urbanaumc.com/wherehouse) partnering with other churches in Champaign and Clark counties. It distributes food and other items the third week of the month and is one of several food pantries servicing the needs of Champaign County. Clients should bring a Photo ID, proof of Champaign County residency, and (if possible) your own bags or boxes in which to carry your items. Pictured doing an O-H-I-O salute are Judy Kathary, Chris Harmison, Julie Balmer, Curt Smith, Beth Deere and Teresa Kuzum. Submitted photo