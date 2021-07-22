St. Paris to hold annual Old Bag Sale

ST. PARIS – The 15th annual Old Bag Sale will be held Sunday, July 25, at the Evans-Purk Fellowship Center, 115 S. Church St.

This is a live auction of gently used and new purses, handbags, briefcases, luggage, and other bags that have been donated. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. to view the bags. The auction, conducted by Joe Sampson and Phil Thompson, begins at 1:30 p.m. Snacks and sandwiches will be available for donations. Donations of bags are still being accepted at this time. Contact Brenda Cook at 937-508-8169 or Brenda.cook@stparisohio.org to make arrangements for donations.

Information from Brenda Cook

