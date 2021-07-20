Chili Cook-off plans taking shape

Attention all chili “chefs” – it’s time to enter the Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off for your chance to win the grand prize of $1,000.

Planning for the event began on March 17, 2021 and the committee is working to make the Sept. 25, 2021 event the largest and best ever.

Led by chairman, Bill Bean, the committee includes, Amy Chamberlain, Tom Tuller, Carolyn Headlee, Lois Monroe, Alyssa Dunham, Charlie Moody, Mary Collier, Jeremiah Stocksdale, Sandy Gonzalez, Audra Bean, Mark Hall, Mari Hall, Linda Monroe, Dwight Paul, Vince Gonzalez, Lynette Moody and Amy Armstrong.

Returning this year is the popular “dunk tank,” corn hole tournament, best salsa contest, hot pepper eating contest and suck, chew and blow contest.

The Hoopla Parade featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles will return and Dwight Paul, parade chairman, welcomes groups, bands, clubs and neighborhoods to participate. If interested, email Paul for details at urbanahooplaparade@gmail.com.

It’s time to “tweak” your favorite chili recipe and take advantage of the discount offered to early entries.

Entry forms are available online at www.chilicookoffofurbana.com and are discounted until Sept. 10, 2021.

In addition, vendor applications are available online for those wishing to join the fun. Deadline for all applications is Sept. 17 or until spaces are filled. Spaces are limited.

Pictured are the 2019 Chili Cook-off winners. They took first place and won $1,000. The team name was “Black Cat Chili” and the team was comprised of Nancy Armstrong, Jena Jamison and Elaine Armstrong. Bill Bean, event chairman, is shown presenting the trophy. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_chili.jpg Pictured are the 2019 Chili Cook-off winners. They took first place and won $1,000. The team name was “Black Cat Chili” and the team was comprised of Nancy Armstrong, Jena Jamison and Elaine Armstrong. Bill Bean, event chairman, is shown presenting the trophy.

Submitted story

Info from event organizers.

Info from event organizers.