CCPA hosts concert July 31

MECHANICSBURG – The Concert Series of the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg is gearing up again following a year of COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The first concert will be held July 31 at the 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky St., beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults, $5 for students, kids 12 and under free with a maximum family admission of $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments available for purchase.

Kicking off the series will be My Brother’s Keeper, a bluegrass, rock band from Cincinnati. Growing up together, and surrounded by music, My Brother’s Keeper was raised on the genres of folk, bluegrass, and gospel, so the growing popularity of folk music opened a door for MBK to take the music they love to eager audiences. However, MBK does not limit themselves musically, influenced by bands of many different genres and backgrounds. MBK strives to seek inspiration anywhere and use it in an original manner.

MBK consists of brothers Benjamin, Titus, and Joshua Luckhaupt on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle respectively. Wyatt “Sawmill” Murray completes this ensemble on the upright bass. With original music that draws inspiration from bluegrass, rock and everything in between, MBK strives to be unique as well as listenable. MBK features tight, four-part harmonies, rock-driven lead vocals, blazing solos, and complex and interlaced musical interludes.

In an effort to be unique, open-minded, and bring a fresh blend of bluegrass to new audiences, My Brother’s Keeper has presented itself as one of the fastest-rising Bluegrass bands on the scene of Cincinnati music. In addition, they have carried their music to Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Indiana, Iowa and other states, sharing it with all ages.

All proceeds from the concert series go toward the preservation and maintenance of the 1858 Meeting House, a Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) project.

My Brother’s Keeper, a bluegrass, rock band from Cincinnati, will play at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg on July 31. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_mybrotherskeeper.jpg My Brother’s Keeper, a bluegrass, rock band from Cincinnati, will play at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg on July 31. Submitted photo

‘Meeting House’ series resumes after 2020 hiatus

Submitted story

Information from CCPA

Information from CCPA