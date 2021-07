On Sunday July 11, the Triad General Livestock 4H club had their last meeting before the fair set up. Club President is Madeline Hutton, Vice President Londyn Loveless, Bayleigh Deam as Secretary, and Brodey Deam as Treasurer. At the meeting, members painted signs to identify their animals and which pens they will be in at the fair. Final preparations for upcoming skillathons were also made, as well as completion of project books for each member.

~ Mason Harper (News Reporter)