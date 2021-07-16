COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, July 16

Christmas in July Movie Night: hosted by Our Town-St. Paris at Harmon Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction, food, and a Christmas Movie (at dark). Donations received will go toward new playground equipment and a splash pad to be placed at Harmon Park.

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

“Black Widow”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG-13

Saturday, July 17

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Ryan Mundy will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m. (free admission)

“Black Widow”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG-13

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

St. Mary Church Family Fun Day and Super Sizzler Raffle: Games and rides begin at noon. Call St. Mary Parish office at 937-653-1375 for more info.

Sunday, July 18

“Black Widow”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG-13

Public preview/Pointe North Nature Park: an event featuring the attributes of the planned park will be held 2-5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Pointe North Nature Park Advisory Committee and local businesses. Area is located north of Grimes Field on Route 68.

Monday, July 19

Mercy Mobile Mammography: at The Depot Coffeehouse (644 Miami Street, Urbana), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Graham Board of Education meeting: moved to July 27 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Magic and comedy show: performed by Columbus-based professional entertainer Michael Kent for families at the Champaign Land Preservation (CLP) Annual Meeting and Silent Auction at the Urbana City Park bandstand stage area at 7 p.m.

Triad Board of Education meeting: rescheduled from July 15. Will be held at 7 p.m. in the Community Room.

Wednesday, July 21

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. US Hwy. 68, Urbana. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday, July 22

East Fork Buck Creek Conservancy District Public Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, 60 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg

Friday, July 23

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Daniel Dye will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m. (free admission)

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Saturday, July 24

West Liberty Annual Ice Cream Social: from 4- 7:30 p.m. behind the West Liberty United Methodist Church at 202 W. Newell St. The event is being sponsored by the area churches and the West Liberty Lions Club. For more info, contact Nancy Dowden at 937-465-4219.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Sunday, July 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: will be open from 1-4 p.m. located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

Ohio State Summer Send-Off Picnic: 6 p.m. Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana. Free event for OSU alumni along with incoming and current students from Champaign County. Please RSVP to Chris Harmison at charm@ctcn.net.

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

A Light In The Sky: historical lecture at the Urbana Aviation Museum at 2 p.m. Nancy Patzer will present a program on Warren Grimes, a member of The National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Monday, July 26

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Tuesday, July 27

Graham Board of Education meeting: 6 p.m. at GHS Media Center (moved from July 19)

Saturday, July 31

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street