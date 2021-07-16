Gamble Family Musicians to play in Urbana

The “Gamble Family Musicians” of Springfield, Illinois, will present an informal “Family Frolic” recital on Monday, July 19 at noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Urbana.

These family members have performed in Urbana in previous years, and look forward to a return. The four women are sisters who grew up making music and playing as a string quartet. They now perform with the local Springfield (Illinois) Symphony and bands. Their children are growing up in a similar manner, and will join in with the fun. The women’s husbands are also musicians.

It has been rumored that a three-year-old will play a violin. Community members are invited to “drop by” to enjoy the music. The local contact is their Aunt Jan (Ebert).

