PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Rizzo!

Rizzo is a 2 1/2 year old female orange tabby. She has a kind soul and really enjoys watching out the window at the birds. Rizzo would do great in a quiet home; however, she would likely do well in most any home. She doesn’t mind the other cats here. She has been spayed. Come visit her in the Cattery at PAWS Animal Shelter.

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233 or stop by the shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_Rizzo2.jpg

Information provided by PAWS.

