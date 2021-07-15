Come join the Champaign Family YMCA’s Outdoor Summer Praise Singalong series

For over 160 years, YMCA’s across the United States have fulfilled their mission of putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body by leveraging the inspiration and talents of local volunteers.

Champaign Family YMCA board member Pat Bass saw his idea become reality when the “Outdoor Summer Praise Singalong” series began on Saturday, June 5. The series is taking place at Melvin Miller Park on Saturdays through Aug. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at a performance venue by the pond.

“The Summer Praise Singalong series is open to everyone and we’re excited to see the local faith community come together on Saturday evenings for 10 weeks this summer for an hour of fellowship as we sing and perform praise and worship songs,” said Bass. “I sing with my church’s praise and worship team, and I love to spread God’s message of love through songs that I’ve been singing my entire life.”

The group also invites singers, musicians, audio/sound people and helpers to come take part.

The Summer Praise Singalong is an inter-denominational effort that’s being led by what the Champaign Family Y CEO Paul Waldsmith terms a “relentlessly positive, enthusiastic and supportive” personality in Bass.

“For the past two years Pat has emceed our YMCA’s Virtual Easter Prayer Service on Maundy Thursday,” Waldsmith said. “He is a genuinely kind person who ‘walks the walk.’ Pat is actively involved in the community here in Urbana and with churches throughout Champaign County, and we’re looking forward to bringing people together for a relaxing evening of song and prayer.”

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For additional information, contact Bass at 614-506-2748.

