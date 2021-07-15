Scioto Inn celebrates 10 years in business

On Thursday, July 1, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the Scioto Inn and Suites located at 205 Scioto St. in downtown Urbana.

The Scioto Inn is celebrating 10 years in operation with a beautifully-renovated building.

If you are interested in reservations, reach out by phone at 937-508-4546 or email Info@sciotoinn.com.

For more information and photos, visit http://sciotoinn.com/.

Pictured left to right: Karen Zeigler, James Edwards, Diane Nickell, Jamon Sellman, Jean Hull, Staci Weller, Patsy Thackery, Kerry Brugger, Lee Ann Steed, Mike Manoloff, Marcia Bailey, Rich Colvin, LinnAdell Mirtes, Sara Neer and Elton Cultice. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_rc-scioto-inn.jpg Pictured left to right: Karen Zeigler, James Edwards, Diane Nickell, Jamon Sellman, Jean Hull, Staci Weller, Patsy Thackery, Kerry Brugger, Lee Ann Steed, Mike Manoloff, Marcia Bailey, Rich Colvin, LinnAdell Mirtes, Sara Neer and Elton Cultice.

Information from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce

