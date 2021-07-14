The Urbana Lions Club recently launched “American Flags across Urbana” in partnership with Urbana VFW Post 5451.

Beginning with the July 4 holiday, quality 3-by-5 American flags (donated by the local VFW group) were placed on 10-foot poles in front of businesses and residential properties. After the holiday, the flags were removed by volunteers and will reappear for the next patriotic holidays of Labor Day, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Flag Day. They will also be flown at Freedom Grove in honor of 911.

Reservations can still be made for the remaining year by donating $50 per site location ($25 each additional flag/same location). Proceeds benefit the community through local Lions Club programs such as eyeglasses, pilot dogs, school scholarships, local back-pack efforts, River of Life 5th Quarter, Summer Fest, Second Harvest, Champaign County Community Christmas and many more.

The Lions Club will provide all the materials and maintain the flags. Volunteers will deliver and install your flag prior to each holiday and remove it a few days after.

“We are very pleased with our first showing of 65 flags placed around Urbana. Beginning with Independence Day; we are continuing the program for the rest of the year and from year to year from here forward,” said Lion Jeremiah Stocksdale, program chair. “The next holiday to be observed is Labor Day so reserve your flag early. There is no easier way to show Urbana’s patriotism while helping our local community.”

For more information or to sign up, contact Stocksdale at 937-869-5713 or mail inquiries or donations to the Urbana Lions Club, PO Box 289, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

“Someone will then contact you to answer your questions and confirm your location preference,” said Stocksdale.

