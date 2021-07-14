St. Paris celebrates Christmas In July

ST. PARIS – It’s July, but in St. Paris, it feels like Christmas.

“Christmas in July” will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Harmon Park, beginning with a bit of history, then an auction of Christmas ornaments, followed by an outdoor movie, which event organizer LaTasha Hackley calls “a timeless Christmas classic.”

“It’s a fun way for the community to get together and raise money for playground equipment,” said Hackley, a member of Our Town Saint Paris, the event’s main sponsor. Other sponsors include St. Paris orthodontist G. Shockley Wier; Drs. Glenn Sullivan and James Rankin and the St. Paris Federation of Churches.

Friday night marks the culmination of the St. Paris World War One Cannon Restoration Project – spearheaded by 2002 Graham High School graduate Jared Shank, an Afghanistan veteran who served in the Army’s 82d Airborne Division.

Shank will unveil the cannon and speak about the restoration, which he said required two years, several volunteers and funds raised through direct donations and a GoFundMe page.

A silent auction of Christmas decorations will be held in the building at the park after the cannon dedication. Anyone attending will receive a raffle ticket for prizes offered by local businesses.

The movie will start at dark, about 9 p.m. It will be projected by Off the Record Video and DJ Services of St. Paris.

“And it’s appropriate for all ages,” said Hackley, a mother of five. “My two-year-old will be there.”

In addition to Friday’s “Christmas in July,” Our Town Saint Paris also sponsors “Christmas in the Village” each year in early December, along with a home-of-the-month program and several other fund-raisers to benefit the park and community.

Information from event organizers.

