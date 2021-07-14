St. Pharmacy & Wellness Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On Friday, July 2, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the St. Paris Pharmacy & Wellness located at 122 S. Springfield St. in St. Paris. The pharmacy is under the new ownership of Gaye Carafa and Craig Carafa. The storefront was recently painted and has new signage. Pictured left to right: Gaye Carafa, owner, Jeff Griffin, technician, Susan Millington, cashier, Craig Carafa, owner.

