New life on campus

Christina Vactor captured this photo of a fawn at the former Urbana University branch campus. The campus hosted the Charg1ng Heisman Elite Football Camp last weekend, injecting new life and hope into a large portion of southwest Urbana that has been inactive and vacant since spring of 2020 when the pandemic forced Franklin University to shutter the campus permanently. The campus is currently for sale and is being considered by Miller and his investors for rebirth as a preparatory school featuring athletics. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_fawn.jpg Christina Vactor captured this photo of a fawn at the former Urbana University branch campus. The campus hosted the Charg1ng Heisman Elite Football Camp last weekend, injecting new life and hope into a large portion of southwest Urbana that has been inactive and vacant since spring of 2020 when the pandemic forced Franklin University to shutter the campus permanently. The campus is currently for sale and is being considered by Miller and his investors for rebirth as a preparatory school featuring athletics. Submitted photo