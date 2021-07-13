The Champaign County Historical Society recently welcomed new board trustees, Sandy and Vince Gonzalez.

Sandy serves as event chairperson and has organized the first event – “Picnic on the Lawn.” It was a beautiful day of visiting with friends and enjoying a tasty lunch on the lawn of the museum.

Vince serves on the finance committee and the construction grant committee and will be the liaison between the committee and the builder.

The Historical Society welcomes new members and, also, volunteers who would like to take an active part in the events and activities of the organization.

Pictured front row from left are: Candy Gilliam, Hayla Parker, Sarah Finch, Sandy Gonzalez, Mike Russell and Barbara Clark. Second row: Dick Virts, Vince Gonzalez, Charles Emory, Ken Wright, Becky Pyle, Bill Bean. Absent from photo was board trustee, Greg Harvey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_cchs-1.jpg Pictured front row from left are: Candy Gilliam, Hayla Parker, Sarah Finch, Sandy Gonzalez, Mike Russell and Barbara Clark. Second row: Dick Virts, Vince Gonzalez, Charles Emory, Ken Wright, Becky Pyle, Bill Bean. Absent from photo was board trustee, Greg Harvey. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Historical Society.

Information from Champaign County Historical Society.