OSU summer send-off picnic is July 25

​Members of the Summer Send-Off planning committee met at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana, to discuss details of the picnic to be held there on Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

​The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County sponsors The Summer Send-Off to bring Buckeye students and alumni together in the spirit of Scarlet and Gray camaraderie. Events such as these are hosted by alumni clubs around the world where they can share lessons learned from their experiences at Ohio State and serve as mentors to incoming and current students.

​Additionally, scholarship winners from Champaign County will be acknowledged. In early June each year, the club sponsors a bike ride to raise funds for those scholarships.

​All Ohio State Alumni and current students in Champaign County are invited to attend this free event. While food will be provided, alumni could bring their favorite dessert to share. RSVPs for the OSU Alumni Summer Picnic and Send-off should be received by July 19. RSVP to Chris Harmison at charm@ctcn.net or (937) 652-3546.

​Shown are committee members Julie Balmer, Curt Smith, Chris Harmison and Beth Harrigan.