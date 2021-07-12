The excitement ‘Pointes’ North

A new recreational opportunity will soon be available on a limited basis just north of the Urbana Municipal Airport. A committee of volunteers is working in conjunction with the City of Urbana to bring more nature to the community’s backyard at the Pointe North Nature Park.

The public is invited to preview the park from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 to explore and visit fun, educational activities. The park is located at 2222 N. U.S. Route 68, just south of Freshwater Farms.

In early 2021, the City of Urbana tasked a group of volunteers with creating a reopening plan for the nature park. The park had previously opened in 2015 but was closed last year due to illegal dumping and overfishing. Now, in an attempt to educate the community as to why the park was closed and share the importance of time spent in the great outdoors, the committee is ready to give the public a taste of what the park has to offer.

The 225-acre park is a destination due to its valuable biodiversity and breadth of life forms, making it unique from other natural parks in the state.

Dr. Dave Smith, owner of Freshwater Farms and the committee’s aquaculture expert, described the “rich seasonal palette of natural beauty” resulting from six lakes and miles of hiking trails.

On July 18, the park will be open for a preview day with a plethora of events to welcome families, educators, corporate partners and others to experience the park.

While guests won’t be allowed to fish or enter the water on this preview day, activities will abound for all age groups and nature enthusiasts. Other educational displays and activities will be provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and three local libraries. Water demonstrations of paddleboard yoga, kayaking, and canoeing with Birch Bark Canoe Livery will be seen from the big lake. Hands-on nature exploration with Tinkergarten therapists to promote wellness in children will also be a must-see. Attendees can learn about amphibians, dragonflies, invasive plants, goats as sustainable weed control, and hike a number of trails all at the event.

Advisory committee member Allison Cox says she joined the re-opening effort to help create “generational change and bring together nature and wellness.”

The other members reflect similar interests in nature, wildlife habitats, hiking, camping, and community partnerships. Future events are being developed, and community members are encouraged to visit the City of Urbana’s website under the Parks and Recreation section if they have questions or wish to volunteer.

The park is trash-free, so attendees should not bring any disposables onto the property. Those attending on Sunday are encouraged to wear sunscreen, bring a reusable water bottle and wear comfortable walking shoes to the park.

New recreational opportunity in the works

Submitted story

Information from Pointe North organizers.

Information from Pointe North organizers.