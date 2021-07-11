North state Route 560 closed this week

According to info from the Ohio Department of Transportation, North state Route 560 is closed this week to through traffic.

A culvert has closed Route 560 between state Route 29 and U.S. Route 36 through Friday, July 16 at 4 p.m. Crews will be performing a pipe replacement.

The detour is state Route 29 to U.S. Route 36.

UPCOMING IMPACTS:

State Route 245 Culvert Replacement– Expect S.R. 245 to close between S.R. 29 and U.S. 68 on Monday, July 19 at 7:30 a.m. – Friday, July 23 at 4 p.m. Crews will be replacing a pipe.

Detour: S.R. 29 to S.R. 296 to U.S. 68

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

State Route 296 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 296, in each direction, between S.R. 29 and S.R. 245, on Monday, May 10 through Wednesday, September 15, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The contractor will be resurfacing S.R. 296. There will be flaggers in the work zone to help maintain traffic.

State Route 29 Resurfacing– Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 29, in each direction, between S.R. 560 and West Light Street, on Monday, May 10 through Wednesday, September 15, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The contractor will be resurfacing S.R. 29. There will be flaggers in the work zone to help maintain traffic.