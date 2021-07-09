Flower show to be held during fair

The Champaign County Federation of Garden Clubs will present “Old Time Sayings” Flower Shows in the Michaels Horticulture Building during the Champaign County Fair August 6-13, 2021. There will be a club display of horticulture and artistic designs from August 7-10. On Wednesday August 11 there will be an Open Class Flower Show which is open to the public.

Anyone living in Champaign County or in the county school districts may enter the Open Class Flower Show. For details pick up an official 2021 Premium Fair Book at the fair secretary’s office on the fairgrounds or at a local bank. To make an entry for the Open Class Flower Show use the entry form found in the back of the Premium Fair Book. Submit the completed form along with the required entry fees to the fair’s secretary’s office at the fairgrounds starting July 16. Entries close July 28.

Submitted story

Information from Deborah Graham

Information from Deborah Graham