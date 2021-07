Community blood drive to be held July 21

Summer is a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply. Help prevent a shortage by donating at the Champaign County monthly community blood drive Wednesday, July 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. US Hwy. 68, Urbana.

Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the new edition “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirt.

Many corporate and community blood drives have not returned to full size and frequency due to continued COVID-19 restrictions by their sponsors. Meanwhile the community is seeing a full return to the traditional summer activities and vacation travel that distract people from donating. Demand for blood rises during the summer as emergency room usage increases.

Community Blood Center (CBC) is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Submitted story

Information from Community Blood Centers.

