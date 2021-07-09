COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, July 9

Special Board of Education Meeting: of the Graham Local School District, commencing at 4 p.m. at the Graham High School Media Center located at 7800 W. U.S. Route 36, Saint Paris, OH 43072.

“Black Widow”: 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG-13

Saturday, July 10

Second Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Downtown Urbana Merchants Association, the day features shopping, sidewalk artisans and crafters, Rally in the Alley, food trucks, live music and more.

“Black Widow”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG-13

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, July 11

“Black Widow”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. PG-13

Tuesday, July 13

Concord United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru chicken and noodle dinner at 2963 N. state Route 560, rural Urbana, from 4-7 p.m. Dinner includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Call 937-652-3764 for more information.

Thursday, July 15

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Friday, July 16

Christmas in July Movie Night: hosted by Our Town-St. Paris at Harmon Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction, food, and a Christmas Movie (at dark). Donations received will go toward new playground equipment and a splash pad to be placed at Harmon Park.

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Saturday, July 17

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Ryan Mundy will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m. (free admission)

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Vietnam-era Helicopters: at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Sunday, July 18

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Vietnam-era Helicopters: at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Public preview/Pointe North Nature Park: an event featuring the attributes of the planned park will be held 2-5 p.m. and is sponsored by the Pointe North Nature Park Advisory Committee and local businesses. Area is located north of Grimes Field on Route 68.

Monday, July 19

Mercy Mobile Mammography: at The Depot Coffeehouse (644 Miami Street, Urbana), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vietnam Wall exhibit: postponed to 2022

Graham Board of Education meeting: moved to July 27 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Magic and comedy show: performed by Columbus-based professional entertainer Michael Kent for families at the Champaign Land Preservation (CLP) Annual Meeting and Silent Auction at the Urbana City Park bandstand stage area at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Daniel Dye will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m. (free admission)

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Saturday, July 24

West Liberty Annual Ice Cream Social: from 4- 7:30 p.m. behind the West Liberty United Methodist Church at 202 W. Newell St. The event is being sponsored by the area churches and the West Liberty Lions Club. For more info, contact Nancy Dowden at 937-465-4219.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Sunday, July 25

Ohio State Summer Send-Off Picnic: 6 p.m. Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana. Free event for OSU alumni along with incoming and current students from Champaign County. Please RSVP to Chris Harmison at charm@ctcn.net or (937) 652-3546 by July 19.

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

A Light In The Sky: historical lecture at the Urbana Aviation Museum at 2 p.m. Nancy Patzer will present a program on Warren Grimes, a member of The National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Monday, July 26

Twin-Tail Beech Aircraft: (like the Flying Lab) at Grimes Field, North Main Street, Urbana

Tuesday, July 27

Graham Board of Education meeting: 6 p.m. at GHS Media Center (moved from July 19)

Saturday, July 31

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street