Freedom Grove paths being paved

Work has begun to pave the footpaths around Freedom Grove, located at the corner of state Route 55 and U.S. Route 68 on the south side of Urbana.

The site is an Urbana Rotary project that marks the tragic events of September 11, 2001 when terrorists hijacked commercial airliners to attack high-profile U.S. targets in New York City and Washington D.C. and hijacked another airplane that crashed in Pennsylvania prior to hitting its intended target.

Rotarians are improving access to Freedom Grove by paving with chip-and-seal a footpath that was previously gravel.

Pictured are the men who helped with the project (from left): Danny Boggs, Mike Pullins and John Crowder. Boggs is the road superintendent for the Champaign County Department of Engineers and John Crowder is the department's crew leader. Freedom Grove is upgrading its footpaths with new paving.