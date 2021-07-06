Annual ice cream social to benefit Quest pastors

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty community will be holding its 23rd annual ice cream social on Saturday, July 24 from 4-7:30 p.m. behind the West Liberty United Methodist Church at 202 W. Newell St. The event is being sponsored by the area churches and the West Liberty Lions Club.

This year the proceeds will go to Bill and Mary Walker, pastors at Quest Community Church of West Liberty. Mary was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in August of 2020. She had a lumpectomy at that time and started chemotherapy. This was followed by a mastectomy in March of this year. She just finished a round of radiation and will be continuing chemotherapy for several months. They were on a group plan with their insurance and the group dropped the 4 in the group with the highest expenses as it was a plan where the expenses were split. They have been able to get a new plan but their out of pocket expenses will be much greater.

Bill and Mary have lived in the county for 15 years, moving here to plant a new church and started Quest at that time. Prior to entering the ministry Bill had been a school teacher and principal in the Cincinnati area. Mary had worked in administration in hospitals before starting at Quest as the Executive Pastor. They had 2 children, but their son was killed by a drunk driver while in college in Cincinnati. Their daughter lives in Indianapolis and has one child.

Bill Purk will be entertaining with some friends.

The ala carte menu will consist of chicken and noodles, hot chicken, sloppy jo, hot dog and coney dog sandwiches, slaw, pasta salad, cucumber and onions, apple salad, pie, cake and home-made ice cream. Carry-outs will be available.

For those unable to attend but who would like to help them with their need please make out a check and send it to the West Liberty United Methodist Church and mail it to Post Office Box 606, West Liberty, Ohio 43357. For more info, contact Nancy Dowden at 937-465-4219.

Info from West Liberty United Methodist Church.

