M’burg Summer Celebration is Saturday

MECHANICSBURG – Our Towne Mechanicsburg volunteers are proud to present the 2021 Summer Celebration and fireworks display along with Marshall’s Mile walk/run scheduled for Saturday, July 10 at Goshen Park.

Official Summer Celebration festivities begin downtown, with local vendors and businesses open, in advance of a parade through town at 2 p.m., leading directly to Goshen Park.

Once at the park, attendees will find fun, food, and music for all ages. Family activities at the park will include face painting, snow cones, a dunk tank, a frozen t-shirt contest, and 50/50 raffle. New and familiar food and craft vendors will be on hand. A DJ and live band will fill the park with music throughout the afternoon and evening.

Vintage baseball returns to the park, and summer activities for kids and adults await. And, the night culminates in the traditional local fireworks display at the park. Entry to all activities on Saturday is free, and primary parking for this year’s event will be in the school parking lots and the lower park.

At the Mechanicsburg Public Library, therapy horses will be available behind the library in the shade (weather permitting) for Books & Bridle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can read to certified therapy horses, visit with the therapy horse teams, learn how horses are helping children improve literacy skills, make a craft, and play games.

Our Towne is still accepting entries for the parade through town. Those interested need to email Rebecca at rfw@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org.

For the sixth year, a team of local Indians’ all-stars will take on the 1860’s-era Ohio Village Muffins vintage baseball team on Diamond 1 at Goshen Park at 5 p.m. For those who want to experience playing baseball the way it once was, there are still spots available on the Indians’ team. Those interested in playing can email Michael at CaseyM@selectsires.com.

Events at the park will include a Corn Hole tournament at 4 p.m. for a $20 entry fee (payouts for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place). Interested players should register at the park at the Our Towne booth by 3:30 p.m. There will also be two children’s sand digs scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Mechanicsburg Sand & Gravel and the American Legion made donations that make this event possible.

Mechanicsburg Baptist Church’s KidzJam will be hosting kids’ games at the park from 4-8 p.m. Kids will also be able to interact with vehicles during Touch-a-Truck from 4-6 p.m. In addition to DJ Drew Goings keeping the music going throughout the afternoon and evening, G-Gap Band will perform from 6:30–9:30 p.m. G-Gap Band is sponsored by Judi Wilson, HER Realtors. Isaac Bryant will sing the National Anthem just before the fireworks begin at dusk.

Vendors interested in participating in this year’s Summer Celebration need to call or text Tina at 614-584-2467, as spots are filling up fast.

This event can only happen with broad annual financial support from the local residential and business community. Residents have helped by donating through the buckets around town or will do so at the festival. Our Towne recognizes the many organizations and businesses that have stepped up this year to support this event financially, including the American Legion Post 238, ATP Corporation, BLU Pest Solutions, Class Landscaping, Dave Kehl Chevrolet, Eagles Auxiliary, Goshen Lanes, Happy Druggist Pharmacy, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Judi Wilson HER Realtors, Masons Lodge #113, Mechanicsburg Sand & Gravel, Park National Bank, Sons of American Legion, Tim’s Towing, and Winner’s One Stop.

There is still an urgent need for volunteers on the day of the event, for just 30 minutes up to 2 hours. If interested in helping to make Summer Celebration a success, please contact Scott at ScottSalee@hotmail.com or 937-631-0228.

For additional information, find Our Towne Mechanicsburg on Facebook at visit www.mechanicsburgohio.org.

Marshall’s Mile

Registration for Marshall’s Mile begins at 7 a.m. and the cost is $10. The first 75 registered will receive a participation medal. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the bottom of the park. This event is led by Running4Life, a non-profit 501.c3, an organization that is experienced in coordinating distance walking and running fundraisers.

“Marshall’s Mile” was created last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is in its 2nd year and was founded for Porter – a Navy veteran who was stricken with COVID-19 and spent several weeks in the hospital before finally returning home.

Porter wants to pay it forward and in an effort to show gratitude to veterans for their endless sacrifices, Running4Life is assisting in the organization of this event to raise funds for Veterans of Champaign County and 100% of the money earned goes to the Veterans of Champaign County, not to Running4Life. Questions may be forwarded to running4lifeoh@gmail.com. If interested in participation, please contact Kathy Durham at running4lifeoh@gmail.com.

Running4Life will be hosting the 9th Annual FEARLESS 5K on Aug. 21. Funds from the 5K will go to the youth in our area. Register for FEARLESS at https://runsignup.com/fearless5k.

Summer celebrations for July 4 have spanned three weekends, starting with villages on the west end of the county hosting events during the final weekend of June. Events continued with the Grimes Field celebration (pictured) above on July 4 and will finish with the Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration this Saturday.

