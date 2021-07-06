Sutphen Corporation to build new manufacturing facility in Urbana

Sutphen Corporation, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated fire apparatus manufacturer with headquarters in Dublin, Ohio, announced plans today to combine its three Urbana manufacturing and service sites into a new 160,000-square-foot facility to be constructed at state Route 55 and Edgewood Avenue in Urbana.

With this plan, Sutphen will retain the three Urbana facilities’ 160 existing jobs and add 20 to 25 more positions at the new site.

“We are extremely proud to continue our growth as a business while remaining in Ohio and specifically in Urbana,” said Sutphen Corporation President Drew Sutphen, a fourth-generation family member.

“Having worked with the Urbana community for many years, we are confident that Urbana is the ideal place to facilitate expansion. Between its hard-working people and its business-friendly environment, we look forward to continuing our growth in Urbana for years to come.”

Todd Winnenberg, general manager of the three Urbana operations, said, “It’s truly an exciting time to be a part of Sutphen Corporation. This move emphasizes the Sutphen family’s commitment to its employees by staying local and providing a great opportunity for area jobs.”

The Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP), Sutphen leaders, and local, regional and state partners worked together to enable Sutphen to maintain and expand its operations and workforce in Champaign County, CEP Director Marcia Bailey said. Sutphen also considered a site in Pennsylvania and other locations in Ohio.

“I am grateful for everything our partners have done to help make this project come together and allow Sutphen to continue serving our community, now and well into the future, with a tradition of quality manufacturing, rewarding employment opportunities, and strong prospects for continued growth,” Bailey said.

Julie Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Regional Development for the Dayton Development Coalition, said, “We and our partners at JobsOhio welcome Sutphen’s plans to expand their manufacturing operations in Urbana. An Ohio company in its fifth generation of family leadership, the fire apparatus they make here take a piece of this state’s compassionate spirit to first responders across the country, making sure critical life-saving equipment is safely produced in the U.S.”

The new building will be built northeast of the intersection of state Route 55 and Edgewood Avenue, on 55 acres of land that will provide Sutphen ample room for further expansion in the future.

Julie Sutphen Phelps, a fourth-generation family member, vice president of Sutphen Corporation and president of Sutphen’s Hilliard, Ohio, facility, said, “This expansion allows our family-owned business to continue to grow and expand within Urbana and the fire industry as a whole. While we continue to grow, we know that our apparatus quality, our individualized customer experience and our dedication to our mission and values will not falter.”

The new building is being designed to optimize workflow of fire apparatus manufacturing, from start to finish, and will combine the operations of Sutphen’s three current Urbana facilities – the Sutphen Service & Technical Division, 49 N. Ludlow Road, Urbana; the Sutphen Urbana Chassis Division, 1701 W. County Line Road, Urbana; and the Sutphen Urbana Pumper Division, 1653 W. County Line Road, Urbana.

Ground will be broken in August or September and Sutphen officials anticipate moving into the new building in the fall of 2022.

Sutphen to recruit at July 10 Career Fair

Sutphen Corporation will be at the Champaign County Career Fair, July 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the former Urbana University campus, to recruit for a wide range of current openings and future opportunities, for material handlers, assemblers, electricians, plumbers, fabricators and more.

The Sutphen booth at the Career Fair also will feature pictures and drawings of the new building and information about the company and employee benefits.

Urbana FD awaiting new Sutphen pumper truck

In addition to gaining a new Sutphen manufacturing facility, the local community will soon be served by a new Sutphen heavy duty pumper truck, purchased by the City of Urbana to replace a nearly 20-year-old pumper that the Urbana Fire Department will keep for backup service.

Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb said, “The quality of the Sutphen truck and the warranty and service agreement that Sutphen offered made it an easy decision. To be honest, no one came close to offering us what they did. And we are pleased to support local.” He said the truck will be delivered in August.

Harry Sutphen, a fifth-generation family member and owner of Heritage Fire Equipment, the Urbana-area Sutphen fire apparatus dealer, said, “My dad, Dan Sutphen, has worked with Urbana-area fire departments since the 1990s. Today, he and I work together throughout the community and are excited to see how Sutphen’s new growth benefits the area.”

About Sutphen Corporation

Sutphen Corporation, founded in 1890, is the nation’s largest and oldest continuously family-owned and operated fire apparatus manufacturer. With headquarters in Dublin, Ohio, the company manufactures the highest-quality, heavy-duty, custom-built emergency response vehicles. In addition to the Urbana facilities, Sutphen also is located in Hilliard, Ohio, and Lake Ariel, Penn.

The fourth generation of the Sutphen family currently leads the company, and fifth-generation family members work in various positions throughout the business.

This project is contingent upon approval of JobsOhio and local economic development incentives, which will be made public after final agreements are executed.

Pictured is a sign at the building site at Edgewood and state Route 55. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_Sutphen-Coming-Soon-Sign.jpg Pictured is a sign at the building site at Edgewood and state Route 55. Submitted photos Pictured is a map of the site for the new facility. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_Sutphen-site.jpg Pictured is a map of the site for the new facility. Submitted photos

Will retain existing workforce and add jobs

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.