PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Ellery!

Ellery is a very petite 1-year-old gray and white spayed female that would most likely do best in a home without other cats. She’s sweet and loves to be petted and loves playing with toys. Ellery is looking for a fur-ever home to call her own.

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by PAWS.

