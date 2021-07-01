The 2021-2022 Urbana Future Farmers of America (FFA) officer retreat was held on June 28 and June 29.

Students arrived at the Urbana High School Agriculture Department on June 28 at 10 a.m. to take officer pictures and prepare for the adventures to come. At 11 a.m., the officers set personal, team and chapter goals to keep the group as organized and prepared as possible.

Along with the goals, the team went over officer duties and expectations. At noon, everyone had lunch, which was tacos with chips and cookies, and started their bonding experience. After lunch at 12:45 p.m., the students and advisors worked together on the program of activities and set dates in the AET calendar for the upcoming year.

Students then went to work on their officer books, articles, to-do lists, and other assigned duties. After being hard at work for several hours, the students and advisors left UHS at 5 p.m. for Pizza Alley, which is a bowling alley in Mechanicsburg, to bowl and have pizza. After bowling and having dinner, the team went to Gathering At The Farm in Mechanicsburg for a campfire, s’mores, games, and then sleeping in tents.

The next morning, the officers bonded over making breakfast together. After all officers and advisors had eaten and the camp was cleaned up, the group set off to downtown Columbus for an escape room. After the escape room, the team had lunch at Thurman’s and then the team departed for UHS.

As a team we feel prepared and excited to start the 2021-2022 school year.

Pictured left to right are Marah Kerns, McKayla Mills, Faith Denkewalter, Kendra Baccus, Nathan Deere and Jonathan Hildebrand. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/07/web1_FFA.jpg Pictured left to right are Marah Kerns, McKayla Mills, Faith Denkewalter, Kendra Baccus, Nathan Deere and Jonathan Hildebrand. Submitted photo

By Marah Kerns Urbana FFA Chapter Reporter

Info from Urbana FFA

Info from Urbana FFA