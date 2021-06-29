OSU alumni gather

While attending a Meet and Greet on June 26, the members of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County enjoy the fresh air among the vines as they listen to part-owner Connie Eichenauer tell them about the beginnings and operation of the Dragonfly Vineyard. The Buckeyes enjoyed food and fellowship and are looking forward to more chances to get together. The next social event is the Summer Send-Off on July 25 at the Pretty Prairie Farm. This year all current OSU students, not just freshmen, are being invited to join the alumni.

