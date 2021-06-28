Little Free Library installed

On Tuesday, June 8, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the Grimes Field Municipal Airport for a ‘Little Free Libraries’ dedication. This is the fifth registered Little Library in Champaign County, with more in the works.
Special thanks to the Urbana Daily Citizen for the donation of unused newspaper boxes and to the Hi-Point Career Center Aviation Class of students at Grimes Field for the restoration of the boxes.
The Hi-Point Students will also be responsible for the stocking and maintenance of the box.
For more information visit: www.littlefreelibrary.org.
