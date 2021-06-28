Little Free Library installed

On Tuesday, June 8, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the Grimes Field Municipal Airport for a ‘Little Free Libraries’ dedication. This is the fifth registered Little Library in Champaign County, with more in the works.

Special thanks to the Urbana Daily Citizen for the donation of unused newspaper boxes and to the Hi-Point Career Center Aviation Class of students at Grimes Field for the restoration of the boxes.

The Hi-Point Students will also be responsible for the stocking and maintenance of the box.

For more information visit: www.littlefreelibrary.org.

Picture are Sara Neer, Mark Curtner, Matt Richardson, Sam Combs, Elton Cultice, Tonya McGuire, Essie McGuire, Trevor Foster, Bianca Tropeano, Braden Lewis and Jenny White. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_LL-airport.jpg Picture are Sara Neer, Mark Curtner, Matt Richardson, Sam Combs, Elton Cultice, Tonya McGuire, Essie McGuire, Trevor Foster, Bianca Tropeano, Braden Lewis and Jenny White. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

