Mechanicsburg to hold First Responders Car Show

MECHANICSBURG – Husband and wife Roger and Cassie Brake are looking forward to the third annual Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Brakes were instrumental in the founding of this non-profit car show in 2018.

This year’s show will be Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Registration is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is free to the public. Each car can enter for a chance to win with a cost of $10, and all proceeds go directly to the Mechanicsburg first responders.

“Besides Summer Celebration, Mechanicsburg doesn’t have much to draw people in,” said Cassie. “We got with a few friends and retired Mayor Greg Kimball to bring a car show to Mechanicsburg. Mechanicsburg is such a wonderful town to live in.”

Cassie said when the car show was canceled last year, she personally witnessed the dedication of the first responders when she had an epilepsy episode.

“I had two seizures that day and I had never experienced the first responders until then,” she said. “My husband said the response from the first responders was amazing. He said they came in swarms. They go above and beyond. They go out of their way, even when they are not on duty. They are truly amazing first responders.”

In 2019, Cassie said 225 cars entered the show and raised a total of $6,000 for the first responders in Mechanicsburg.

“It is not a paid position,” Cassie said about the first responders. “They only get $10 per run. They need to buy new equipment so we raise money so they don’t have to struggle for things they need.”

We hold it in downtown Mechanicsburg so that the local businesses can be open and have deals to get more business,” explained Cassie. “Most of our money comes from the local businesses in Mechanicsburg. They all chip in and it is amazing.”

Cassie said there are multiple ways to donate towards the cause.

“You can pay $35 and then your name goes on a trophy,” she said. “There is a thing called levels of donations that we started. Sargeant level is $5 to $25, lieutenant level is $26 to $50 and chief level is $50 or more. All the sponsors’ names go onto a poster. They can donate raffle items or silent auction items.”

The first responders grill hamburgers and hot dogs to raise additional funds that day. There will be a “frozen t-shirt” contest along with a pie-in-the-face contest.

There will also be a peoples’ choice award where the public gets to vote for their favorite car.

Among the top sponsors are: Tim’s Towing and Recovery, the Cassady family, Dave Kehl, Damon Reece with Kingspan, Chip Wibright with Mechanicsburg Sand and Gravel, Judi Wilson with HER realtors, Trinity Tires in Urbana and Star Trophy & Awards in London.

