COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunday, June 27

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: Open from 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

“Fast & Furious 9”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana.

Monday, June 28

Urbana Board Of Education Meeting: (rescheduled from June 15) 6 p.m. at the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building.

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be State Central Committee Woman Katie DeLand. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.

Tuesday, June 29

Graham School Board: 6 p.m. at GHS media center (regular meeting moved from June 21)

Mercy Mobile Mammography: at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church at 42 N. Main St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment for a mammogram screening, call (937) 523-9332.

Wednesday, June 30

Thursday, July 1

Saturday, July 3

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, July 4

Fourth of July Firecracker Car Show: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Skelley Lumber, next to Grimes Field, on North U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Annual event sponsored by Champaign Cruisers Car Club.

Urbana Fourth of July Festivities: at Grimes Field include fireworks and chicken BBQ courtesy of the Rotary Club; free concert Shifferly Road Band (7 p.m.) courtesy of the Arts Council; Flying Lab Museum open

Tuesday, July 6

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana