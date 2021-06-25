Girl Scouts to hold Astro Summer Camp

CONOVER – Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are looking forward to this year’s Astro Girl Summer Camp. The camp is for all girls Kindergarten through the fifth grade who are interested in learning about the wonders of the solar system. This opportunity is available for girls who are not in Girl Scouts as well as current members. Attending this Summer camp gives each girl access to all Girl Scout member activities through September 30, 2021.

The camp will be located at Kiser Lake State Park (4889 state Route 235, Conover.) The camp will start July 27 through 29 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Drop off begins at 8:30 a.m. Each day, girls must pack a lunch and plenty of water to stay hydrated.

All registrations must be submitted July 16. The camp cost is $25. For questions or financial assistance, email Lynn Bryan at lynnbryan@gswo.org.