Free skin cancer screening available

SPRINGFIELD – As the summer months begin and we start to spend more time in the sunlight, it’s important to remember the danger our skin is faced with. Prior to COVID-19, the rates for skin cancer diagnosis had been steadily climbing over the last 15 years.

Screening and early diagnosis remain the most effective ways to improve health outcomes in monitoring and in treating a skin cancer diagnosis.

With this emphasis on screenings, Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Cancer Center has partnered with Buckeye Dermatology to hold at SPOTme Skin Cancer Screening on Thursday, July 15.

“Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and it can affect anyone, regardless of age or skin color. Yet not only is skin cancer preventable, it’s highly treatable when detected early,” said Board-Certified Dermatologist Shannon Trotter, DO of Buckeye Dermatology.

For Mercy Health and Buckeye Dermatology, these screenings pay a critical role in helping keep people safe while still enjoying the sun. “Regular skin checks play an important role in early detection and treatment of skin cancers,” explained Dr. Trotter. “For that reason, we have partnered with AAD and Springfield Regional Cancer Center since 2014 to offer free screenings.”

The event is limited to the first 50 respondents so call (937) 523-8617, or email, hembreea@sorcc.org to register for a screening.

Info from Mercy Health.

