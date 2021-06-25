PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Murphy!

Murphy is a gray and white 2-1/2 month old sweet kitten, sure to melt your heart. He’s your typical, playful kitten who likes to play and sleep and purr and play and purr and sleep some more! He will do well in just about any home. Come by the shelter and visit anytime during regular business hours (no appointment needed).

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by PAWS.

