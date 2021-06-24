Community invited to July 10 Career Fair on former UU campus

The former Urbana University campus will be the place to find local employment opportunities Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the Champaign County Career Fair.

Local employers, set up on the campus along South High Street, will provide information about the numerous job openings available now in Champaign County. Employers can register to participate through July 2 at ChampaignWorks.com/news/career-fair-for-champaign-county. A list of registered employers will be updated at ChampaignWorks.com.

The career fair is a cooperative effort of OhioMeansJobs Champaign County, Champaign Works, the Champaign Economic Partnership, the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and the Charg1ng Heisman Elite Football Camp.

Enter campus from South High Street. Food trucks will set up for the Career Fair and will stay onsite for live music performed from 4 to 7:30 p.m. by the Urban Jazz Coalition and the Larry Humphrey Band.

Other events on campus will include an autograph signing by former Ohio State University football stars, 3 to 6 p.m., and the Charg1ng Heisman Elite Football Camp led by Buckeye legends Braxton Miller and Troy Smith.

The football camp, for youth ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-17, will be held on the former UU campus July 9-11. It will feature some of Miller’s and Smith’s Ohio State teammates and former NFL players, as well as former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel.

For more information about the camp and autograph signing, and to sign up, visit charg1ngheismanelite.com.

Other activities include food trucks, live music, Charg1ng Heisman Elite Football Camp

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.

