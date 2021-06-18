PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet ELSIE!

Elsie is a 10-week-old black and white kitten that is looking for her fur-ever home. She is one of several kittens at PAWS that is just as cute and playful as can be. Elsie is full of energy and cannot wait to meet you! Come by the shelter and visit with her anytime during regular business hours (no appointment needed).

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Elsie is a 10-week-old black and white kitten that is looking for her fur-ever home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/06/web1_Elsie.jpg Elsie is a 10-week-old black and white kitten that is looking for her fur-ever home. Submitted photo

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.