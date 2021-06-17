Honing their hoop skills

Local kids work on their basketball skills at the Market Street courts in Barbara Howell Park in Urbana this week. Any youth interested in working on their individual skills, they or their parents may reach out to Matt Vactor Sr. or Andrew Vactor Sr. If anyone wants to donate basketballs or water coolers, they are more than welcome. The Vactors say they are striving to foster a summer environment to “support our youth and their visions and goals.”

