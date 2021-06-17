Arts Council unveils concert series

The Champaign County Arts Council has finalized and announced its free Sounds of Summer Concerts in the Park series.

To kick off the season on July 4 the Shifferly Road Band will perform at Urbana Municipal Airport at 7 p.m. as part of the festivities that include a Rotary Chicken Barbecue and fireworks at dusk.

The Shifferly Road Band is an Ohio Cover Band that plays at festivals, weddings, taverns, restaurants, etc. and features Modern Country/Classic Rock/Pop. The band started in 2015 and has played all over Northwest and Central Ohio and Indiana.

On July 17, Ryan Mundy will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m.

Mundy is a self-taught, YouTube-inspired singer/songwriter from Springfield. He got his start from playing Florida Georgia Line and Jake Owen cover songs in between working a full-time warehouse job. After a recent break-up, he was left with a lot of free time and empty space. So he decided to start writing his own music and performing live at open mics. With support and interest from locals, the dream of being a country music artist and songwriter slowly began to form. He has opened for country music band Lonestar and also performed at the 39th Country Concert in Ohio. He has been a featured songwriter at some of the top venues in Nashville including: The Listening Room and Tin Roof.

Mundy is starting to make some waves in Ohio and the surrounding area. An example of his “hometown” style of music is his latest single “Broke Man” (filmed in Urbana) which is now available on all music platforms.

On July 23, Daniel Dye will perform at Freshwater Farms at 7 p.m.

Dye, an “extraordinary singer-songwriter” (Buckeye Music Magazine) and co-founder of Madden Road Music Fest, was born and raised in rural Ohio, although the last decade has found him working, traveling and playing music throughout Europe and Asia.

He plays the guitar, banjo and harmonica, and is sometimes accompanied by the Miller Road Band, Sister Sarah or other members of his family. The classically-trained Miller Road Band, Dye’s nephews and nieces, add the violin, viola, cello, melodica, mandolin and harmonies to create a “heartwarming and soulful … rich Bluegrass sound” to Dye’s “powerful short stories through simply beautiful lyrics” (WYSO 91.3).

His songs have been described anywhere from “Americana/Folk/Roots” that “take you back in time”(Buckeye Music Magazine) to “lovely folk-clad rural reflections” (Columbus Underground) to “thoroughly organic and full of soul” (Tuned Up) to “morbid troubadour folk” (Poptek Recs).

Dye has released two albums with the MRB, one with sister Sarah, and is currently releasing a song every month as part of his Home Sessions Project.

Every August, Dye gathers with family, friends, musicians, artists and many, many others on his family farm for the annual Madden Road Music Fest near Mutual.

On August 15, Noah Back will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m.

Back is a young entertainer whose roots commenced in rural southwestern Ohio. His time as a performer began at the age of 12, so he has been delighting audiences for over half his life. His major musical influences were John Denver, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and the Bee Gees. When asked what kind of music he likes to play, he always says, “My favorite music to play is whatever you want to hear.” His repertoire is made up of songs from the 20’s to the present and includes ballads, folk music, country, pop, rock, rock ‘n roll, gospel and more.

Back began his career in Yellow Springs, which remains one of his favorite towns to perform in. Besides entertaining at restaurants, festivals, fairs, bars, wineries, coffee houses, concert halls and breweries he does many private/corporate events. He delights in spreading his music and his love for all of life as far and as wide as possible which to date has included many tours to midwestern states as well as states in the south and on the east coast.

Back is small in stature, but there is nothing small about his voice. People who hear him for the first time are amazed by its richness, depth and range. It runs the gamut from the high, sweet notes of 1980s power ballads to the deep, gravelly sounds of Johnny Cash and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

One of Back’s strengths is his connection with his audience. He asks for requests, and most of the time can fulfill them. Noah Back is living his dream, spreading love and bringing joy to others through his musical performances.

On August 22, Bill Purk & The Muleskinner Band will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m.

Raised by two members of the “greatest generation,” Purk has been pickin’ and singin’ since “Ike” was in office. Proficient on six instruments, Purk usually relies on his trusty Martin D-28 to help him entertain. Donning one of several Stetsons in his collection, he delivers many jokes, stories of a time foreign to many to today, but oh-so-vivid to many in his audiences. He incorporates tunes from the 1930’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s plus a good healthy dose of Gospel music and sing-a-longs.

Series sponsors are:

-Champaign County Memorial Foundation

-The Peoples Savings Bank

-JWP-Johnson Welded Products

-Ohio Arts Council

-Brett Gilbert

Concert sponsors are:

-Fonda Lou Eaton Fund

-Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund

There will be food and drinks available at each concert and will be held rain or shine.

Opening act is July 4 at Grimes Field

Staff report

Information provided by Champaign County Arts Council.

