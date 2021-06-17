COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, June 18

“Spirit Untamed”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Coloring for Relaxation: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop by library any time during this period to relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Saturday, June 19

Garage Sale: St. Paris will hold its annual “Garage Sale Day” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Spirit Untamed”: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Bingo Night: at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 U.S. Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Meets at this time each Saturday.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, June 20

“Spirit Untamed”: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Monday, June 21

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Graham School Board: Regular meeting moved to June 29 at 6 p.m.

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 10 a.m. While supplies last at St. Paris Public Library

Story Walk: (St. Paris Public Library) Join Miss Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmon Park in St. Paris for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Tuesday, June 22

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch beginning at 11 am on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Walk: Join Miss Kate from 11 a.m. to noon at the Christiansburg Community Park in Christiansburg for a story while you walk. Take home a snack and activity bag when you are finished. There will be new stories each week. This is a rain or shine activity. All ages welcome!

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up Toddler, PreK or School Age craft and activity bags beginning at 1 p.m. While supplies last at Christiansburg Community Library.

Juvenile Summer Reading: Mechanicsburg Public Library. Explore the various Tails and Tales of the world during Summer Reading on Tuesdays from 11-1:45 a.m. for ages 2-5th grade.