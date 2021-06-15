St. Paris mayor tapped as officer for state association

COLUMBUS – The Mayors’ Association of Ohio is pleased to announce the officers for the 2021 Executive Committee.

The new officers were announced following the Association’s board meeting on Friday.

St. Paris Mayor Brenda Cook is among the named officers.

Over the next year, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst will serve as the Association’s President. Village of Batavia Mayor John Thebout will serve as the First Vice President of the Executive Committee, while Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler will serve as the Second Vice President.

Cook will serve as Secretary for the Executive Committee. The Association will name a treasurer at a later date.

The Association is confident that the 2021 Executive Committee will provide valuable insight from their years of experience as local leaders.

“Leadership is more important than ever as our state and municipalities recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barhorst. “The Mayors’ Association of Ohio will benefit from the leadership of these mayors as well as their knowledge, experience and commitment to building a better future for Ohio’s cities and villages.”

The Mayor’s Association of Ohio is an association under the umbrella of the Ohio Municipal League. The League is a non-profit organization that represents the collective interests of Ohio’s cities and villages before the General Assembly. Of Ohio’s 931 municipalities, 720 of them are members of OML.

To find out more visit www.omlohio.org.

